Friends and neighbors of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour say they’ve heard little about who might be responsible for killing the newlywed mother outside her Sayreville, N.J., home this week.

After confirming the borough councilwoman’s death on Thursday morning, authorities have released no new information about how the political newcomer ended up shot multiple times in her car around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Officials confirmed her death is being investigated as a homicide.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told WNYC that based on comments with local political leaders, he doesn’t believe Dwumfour, 30, was targeted because of her seat on the council.

He spoke on the monthly show “Ask Governor Murphy,” hosted by Nancy Solomon. But he said the shooting also did not appear accidental.

Friends of Dwumfour remembered her as a vibrant, joyous mother who recently married. She was also deeply involved in her Christian community.

Dwumfour grew up in Newark, where she graduated as one of the top 10 students in her high school class. In 2017, she earned a degree from William Paterson University, the college confirmed.

The 30-year-old Republican was elected to the Sayreville Borough Council in 2021 after a close race that she ran alongside Christian Onuoha, a friend and member of her congregation, according to city officials. The two defeated a pair of Democratic incumbents.

A Gothamist reporter saw police searching for evidence in a wooded area near her home on Thursday afternoon. Several neighbors said they heard shots just before Dwumfour’s vehicle slammed into parked cars.

Sayreville, a town of roughly 45,000 people, is located across the Raritan Bay from Staten Island and about 70 miles northeast from Philadelphia.