A 65-year-old man shot and killed a younger man who tried to rob him in a Queens alleyway early Wednesday morning, police said.

Cops said the gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. on 82nd Avenue in Kew Gardens, just across the street from Queens Criminal Court, after the 32-year-old victim approached the older man with a sharp object. Police said he demanded cash and cigarettes, but are not sure yet if the sharp object was a knife.

The 65-year-old fired a few shots at the alleged thief, striking him several times in the chest, according to police. He then called 911, police said. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took the older man into custody. He is being questioned as a person of interest and his identity is being withheld until he is formally charged. It is not yet clear whether his gun was legally owned.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Police said the two men were likely strangers and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.