The Queens man convicted of murdering delivery worker Francisco Villalva in 2021 was sentenced to 41 years to life in state prison on Thursday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said 40-year-old Douglas Young fatally shot the delivery cyclist inside Poor Richard’s Playground in East Harlem on the evening of March 29, 2021. At the time Gothamist reported that Villalva’s family and police said he had just finished making a delivery when Young approached him and tried to steal his bike. When Villalva refused to turn it over, Young shot and killed him, then fled. Young was later identified via surveillance videos, according to Bragg.

A jury last month found Young guilty of murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

“Francisco Villalva worked hard to support his family in Mexico and dreamed of buying a home. That dream was cut short when he was callously shot and murdered while doing his job,” Bragg said in a statement. “While this sentence provides a strong measure of accountability, we can never undo this devastating tragedy, and I know his memory will continue to live on with his friends, family and community.”

Shortly after Villalva’s killing, then recently formed Los Deliveristas Unidos, a prominent delivery worker group, demanded the city grant labor protections for delivery workers, including safety provisions.

Ligia Guallpa, executive director of the Worker's Justice Project – the parent organization of Los Dilveristas Unidos – said members of the group were feeling “a sense of relief and a feeling that they're finally being heard,” but there was more work to do to ensure the safety of the workers.