As the city’s largest power plant plans to go green, nearby residents say seeing the project through would be a breath of fresh air.
Sitting on the East River waterfront in Long Island City, the Ravenswood Generating Station, nicknamed "Big Allis," has long powered at least 20% of the city's energy needs primarily by burning natural gas and fuel oil — energy sources that put it at odds with the city and state's goals of going green. Blocks away from the facility at the Queensbridge Houses on Wednesday, locals had a chance to speak with company representatives hoping to transform it into a renewable energy powerhouse at an outreach event hosted inside the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement building.
The power plant’s owner, Rise Light & Power, announced a plan to transition the energy center to 100% renewable energy last year. Since then, Attentive Energy One — a joint venture between Rise Light & Power and French energy giant TotalEnergies — has submitted proposals to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to build an offshore wind farm that would connect directly to the site in Queens, replacing one of the smokestacks.
A spokesperson for Rise Light & Power did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The event was set up like a science fair, with posters explaining different aspects of the plan and company leaders associated with each part walking residents through it. Vanessa Jones-Hall, a resident of the nearby Astoria Houses, said she appreciated the company reaching out to educate the community, adding it was just as important that the leadership learn from residents.
“They don’t know this neighborhood, we do,” said Jones-Hall. “So although they are coming to provide education to us, we are providing education to them, so they could be well prepared on how to come in as they’re going to do their project.”
She added that though she has concerns about how the facility will be built, she hopes the plans becomes a reality and the community continues to be involved in the process.
The pollution in the immediate area around the facility is significantly elevated, according to city health department surveys. Child asthma occurs 145 times per every 10,000 residents in Astoria and Long Island City, higher rates than the rest of Queens.
“That will always be better for the air, for the pollution, animals, elder people, babies, for everybody, it would be great,” said neighborhood resident Shaquanna Suber after learning more about the plan to phase out the smoke stacks. “I'm absolutely with it, absolutely. If it's cleaner air, fresher water — all that is better for everybody. So I'm all for it. I think it's a great idea, finally some change.”
Almeda Rodman, another Astoria Houses resident of more than 50 years, said she hoped the plan meant her grandchildren would have cleaner air.
"It’s bad when children can’t breathe, it’s bad when anybody can’t breathe…but I mean, when you have to start off not having to breathe, that's a problem,” said Rodman. “Hopefully they will get this clean air going and the children of the future will be able to come along just fine.”
The NYSERDA is expected to announce winners of its 2023 offshore wind solicitation this summer. If Attentive Energy One’s plan is approved, the company expects to start construction on the project by the end of the decade.
Contributed reporting by Rosemary Misdary.