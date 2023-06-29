As the city’s largest power plant plans to go green, nearby residents say seeing the project through would be a breath of fresh air. Sitting on the East River waterfront in Long Island City, the Ravenswood Generating Station, nicknamed "Big Allis," has long powered at least 20% of the city's energy needs primarily by burning natural gas and fuel oil — energy sources that put it at odds with the city and state's goals of going green. Blocks away from the facility at the Queensbridge Houses on Wednesday, locals had a chance to speak with company representatives hoping to transform it into a renewable energy powerhouse at an outreach event hosted inside the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement building. The power plant’s owner, Rise Light & Power, announced a plan to transition the energy center to 100% renewable energy last year. Since then, Attentive Energy One — a joint venture between Rise Light & Power and French energy giant TotalEnergies — has submitted proposals to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to build an offshore wind farm that would connect directly to the site in Queens, replacing one of the smokestacks. A spokesperson for Rise Light & Power did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Vanessa Jones-Hall, a resident of the nearby Astoria Houses, writes a concern about the potential wind farm construction plans at a community meeting Wednesday. Catalina Gonella

The event was set up like a science fair, with posters explaining different aspects of the plan and company leaders associated with each part walking residents through it. Vanessa Jones-Hall, a resident of the nearby Astoria Houses, said she appreciated the company reaching out to educate the community, adding it was just as important that the leadership learn from residents. “They don’t know this neighborhood, we do,” said Jones-Hall. “So although they are coming to provide education to us, we are providing education to them, so they could be well prepared on how to come in as they’re going to do their project.” She added that though she has concerns about how the facility will be built, she hopes the plans becomes a reality and the community continues to be involved in the process. The pollution in the immediate area around the facility is significantly elevated, according to city health department surveys. Child asthma occurs 145 times per every 10,000 residents in Astoria and Long Island City, higher rates than the rest of Queens.

Almeda Rodman (right) talks about the future of the Long Island City waterfront. Catalina Gonella