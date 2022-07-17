La Jornada, a food pantry that emerged in the early days of the pandemic to serve thousands of Queens residents, is being kicked out of its central location in Flushing.

City officials said the organization’s hub operations, located in the Bland Houses complex of the New York City Housing Authority, had far outgrown the space it had originally licensed.

“La Jornada has agreed to vacate the space by the end of July and, with the help of the Mayor and elected officials, they are looking for temporary and permanent locations that will be appropriate for the work that they do,” said Rochel Leah​ Goldblatt, a spokesperson for NYCHA, in a statement.

Pedro Rodriguez, the executive director of La Jornada, was circumspect about the displacement from Bland Houses, telling Gothamist he remained in discussions with the Adams administration and other officials. The organization serves close to 11,000 families from Astoria to Bayside, he said, and he is concerned about their nutritional needs at a time when rising prices and cuts in federal funding are making it increasingly difficult for New Yorkers to be fed.