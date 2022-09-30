Curbside compost pickup is coming to Queens starting Monday.

The new program will be the largest of its kind in the country. It follows years of advocacy for more ways to recycle organic waste, which makes up a third of New York City’s daily trash.

The Department of Sanitation says the pilot program has appeal beyond its environmental benefits. Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said residents with rodent problems should be pleased.

“This is probably one of the best rat mitigation strategies that any city has. Twenty-four million pounds of trash and recycling sit out on the curb every single day. One-third of that — over a third of that — is food waste,” Tisch said in an interview. “Food waste is what attracts the rats.”

On Wednesday, Gothamist tagged along with a sanitation department team informing Astoria residents of the new program.

“Anything that’ll help with trash and extra waste … and clean the earth a little bit better — make New York City cleaner — is a good thing that I’m excited about,” said Macy Strimple, a mother of two.

Here’s a rundown of what 2.2 million Queens residents can expect from the program announced by Mayor Eric Adams in August.

What can I compost?

Yard waste and food waste are fair game.

The former includes leaves, flowers, twigs, and grass. Queens has the most yards in the five boroughs and is home to 41% of the city’s street trees.

Food waste includes scraps, cheese, bones, eggshells, and much more. Food-soiled paper, paper plates, and used coffee filters can also be composted.

The sanitation department will also accept items certified as compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute. Readers can look up those items here.

I live in Queens. How do I participate?

Residents of buildings with fewer than 10 units can order a free brown bin from the sanitation department by Saturday, Oct. 1.

Residents in buildings with 10 or more units should have already received brown bins.

Those who miss the deadline can use their own sealed, rat-proof bins for food scraps. The maximum size for bins is 55 gallons, according to the sanitation department, and the bins should be labeled with a composting bin decal. Readers can download or order the decal here. Yard waste can be put in a personal bag or bin.