Local elected officials and community leaders came together on Tuesday when they condemned the vandalization of a Mahatma Gandhi statue outside of a Hindu temple in Queens.

An unidentified individual knocked over the statue outside of the Shri Tulsi Mandir temple on 111th Street in South Richmond Hill last Wednesday, according to the NYPD. Photos provided by state Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, who represents the community, showed the statue face down on the ground with its hand in pieces and arm cracked.

The act of vandalism comes after another Gandhi statue was defaced in Union Square earlier this year, along with several other similar incidents around the world.

Rajkumar staged a press conference with state Assemblyman David Weprin and other community leaders on Tuesday to condemn the vandalization. She referred to the damage as a “shocking” hate crime against the Hindu community, and it should be investigated as such.

“Hinduism is not just about tolerance, Hinduism is about a step more than tolerance. It is about actively loving people from different backgrounds,” Rajkumar said. “This was Gandhi's dream, and we have realized Gandhi's dream here in Richmond Hill, where people who are Hindu, Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Sikh all live together harmoniously, often on the same block.”

The NYPD said an investigation was ongoing and its Hate Crimes Task Force had been notified. A motive has not yet been determined, officials said.