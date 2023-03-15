Elected officials representing western Queens have called on Assemblymember Juan Ardila to resign Wednesday, a day after two women accused him of sexual misconduct at a party in 2015.

The Democratic officials — including Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, City Councilmember Julie Won and state Sens. Kristen Gonzalez, Julia Salazar, and Mike Gianaris — signed on a joint statement asking Ardila to step down, saying they share a “collective duty to hold ourselves and each other accountable.”

“The accounts from the women who experienced sexual assault are harrowing and reveal indefensible actions – to which he has admitted,” the joint statement reads. “While we believe in restorative justice, this process cannot occur while holding a position of power.”

Along with the lawmakers, state Democratic Committee members Émilia Decaudin and Nicholas Berkowitz signed on to the statement. City Councilmember Robert Holden, a Democrat who defeated Ardila in a 2021 primary, separately called on Ardila to step down Tuesday. On Wednesday, Holden sent a letter to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark asking for an investigation into Ardila's conduct.

City Councilmembers Tiffany Cabán of Queens and Jen Gutiérrez of Brooklyn also called on Ardila to step down, issuing their own joint statement saying he should “take a step back from public service.” A spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also said the congressperson believes Ardila should step down; Ocasio-Cortez's PAC, Courage to Change, also rescinded its 2022 endorsement of the lawmaker.