Elected officials representing western Queens have called on Assemblymember Juan Ardila to resign Wednesday, a day after two women accused him of sexual misconduct at a party in 2015.
The Democratic officials — including Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, City Councilmember Julie Won and state Sens. Kristen Gonzalez, Julia Salazar, and Mike Gianaris — signed on a joint statement asking Ardila to step down, saying they share a “collective duty to hold ourselves and each other accountable.”
“The accounts from the women who experienced sexual assault are harrowing and reveal indefensible actions – to which he has admitted,” the joint statement reads. “While we believe in restorative justice, this process cannot occur while holding a position of power.”
Along with the lawmakers, state Democratic Committee members Émilia Decaudin and Nicholas Berkowitz signed on to the statement. City Councilmember Robert Holden, a Democrat who defeated Ardila in a 2021 primary, separately called on Ardila to step down Tuesday. On Wednesday, Holden sent a letter to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark asking for an investigation into Ardila's conduct.
City Councilmembers Tiffany Cabán of Queens and Jen Gutiérrez of Brooklyn also called on Ardila to step down, issuing their own joint statement saying he should “take a step back from public service.” A spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also said the congressperson believes Ardila should step down; Ocasio-Cortez's PAC, Courage to Change, also rescinded its 2022 endorsement of the lawmaker.
Ardila is accused of making unwanted sexual advances on two women at a party of Fordham University students and alumni eight years ago, pulling one of the women into a bathroom and exposing himself. The accusations were reported Monday by the Queens Chronicle and the Queens Daily Eagle.
In a statement Tuesday, Ardila — who represents parts of Long Island City, Sunnyside and Maspeth — said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions. He said he makes “no excuse” for his past behavior.
But he stopped short of resigning, asking the public for another chance.
“I do understand that those who have experienced harm should determine if this kind of process is one they want to pursue and respect their decisions,” he said. “I believe in second chances and hope to be able to earn one with our community.”
Ardila is three months into his first term as an Assembly member. He was elected in November, succeeding longtime Assemblymember Cathy Nolan, who chose to retire.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, told reporters in the Capitol Wednesday that Ardila's alleged conduct was "totally unacceptable," but he stopped short of calling for the lawmaker's resignation.
"I think that's a decision that Juan and his constituents have to think about," Heastie said.
Catalina Gonella contributed to this report.
Updated to include additional elected officials calling for Ardila's resignation, as well as comments from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.