“His office in the 3rd Congressional District remains empty and unattended,” wrote Democratic Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan in a release ahead of the 11 a.m. rally. Lafazan said he would picket outside the office to demand that "[Santos] actually face the voters he lied to, be held accountable for his actions, and resign.”

Long Island and Queens constituents of embattled Rep.-elect George Santos planned to rally in Douglaston on Thursday morning, calling for the congressman to face voters by opening a shuttered district office.

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, in Las Vegas.

Reporters swarmed Santos upon his arrival in Washington earlier this week , though he reportedly dodged their questions.

Members of Congress are supposed to open offices in the districts they represent, unless they have specific permission to open them elsewhere.

Three weeks ago, a New York Times exposé found that Santos lied about his heritage, his education, work history and other biographical information. Since then, countless other revelations have emerged about fabrications and dubious claims by Santos on the campaign trail. Santos claimed to be the Jewish grandson of Holocaust survivors, though he later clarified that he's actually “Jew-ish.”

There has been no evidence to support Santos' claim that he employed four people killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. He followed up by saying that the mass shooting victims "were going to be coming to work for the company that [he] was starting up in Orlando."

He’s also admitted he made up where he worked and what schools he attended, though looming questions remain about where he suddenly made millions and how he funded his congressional campaign.

Santos is facing the threat of multiple investigations on the federal, state and local levels.

While some members of New York’s Republican delegation have voiced concerns about Santos’ fabrications, they’ve stopped short of calling for him to step down. The GOP holds a slim majority in the House, with 222 votes.

Santos hasn’t returned various requests for comment over multiple days.