A 12-year-old Queens boy with autism has gone missing, the NYPD said on Thursday.

Luis Osorio, of Beach 29th Street in Far Rockaway, was last seen on Wednesday around 2 p.m. wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit with a white stripe, a white polo shirt and a navy blue Nike backpack, police said.

The office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. asked the public for help finding the boy, describing him as mildly autistic. A spokesperson for Richards' office said the boy was said to have a fascination with trains.

The NYPD released an image of the 5-foot-4 boy looking directly into the camera, wearing a long sleeve GAP shirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips.