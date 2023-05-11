Members of Councilmember Francisco Moya’s office announced a lights-out bill proposal to address migratory bird deaths at a rally outside City Hall on Thursday. The proposal would require many privately owned commercial buildings to reduce lighting at night.

New York City’s shining glass buildings represent both a beacon and a death sentence for migratory birds. Each fall and spring, millions of them flock through the city that never sleeps on their way between their summer breeding grounds and winter habitats. Nearly a quarter million birds don’t make it out, NYC Audubon estimates. Instead, these birds meet an untimely end smashing into brightly lit facades and clear glass windows.

“We can still enjoy the lights of Broadway and Times Square, but we can be smart about what lighting we do have on at night,” Rebecca Beaver, legislative and budget director for Moya, told supporters at the rally.

The proposal states that buildings can apply for landmark status or demonstrate a security need to keep necessary lights on at night. The lights out requirement wouldn’t apply when anyone is present inside a building.

“Light attracts and disorients birds, especially artificial light at night,” Jessica Wilson, executive director of NYC Audubon, told Gothamist. Migratory birds typically fly at night so “they can be drawn in from hundreds of miles away to urban areas like New York City, which are just aglow with artificial light,” she explained

Turning off half of the lights in a building can reduce bird collisions by six to 11 times depending on the time of year, a recent study conducted in Chicago found. Each building that dims its lights helps birds return to normal behaviors, said Andrew Farnsworth, a senior research associate at the Cornell Lab. “Whenever we remove light, we remove that attractive and disorienting capability.”