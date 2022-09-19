New Yorkers with ties to Puerto Rico are reeling after Hurricane Fiona left much of the island without food and water.

And they have been here before. It was just five years ago that Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, laid waste to large swaths of the island.

“Like any Puerto Rican stateside or on the island will tell you, it's immediate PTSD,” said New Yorker David Galarza Santa, a local Puerto Rican organizer with family and friends on the island. “We’ve been through this time and time again.”

Many of the same local organizations that sprung into action during Hurricane Maria are helping again. Among them, the New York-based national nonprofit the Hispanic Federation is accepting donations. Juan Ramos, the head of the Williamsburg group Southside United, said his group was in contact with the Hispanic Federation and other local organizations in Puerto Rico about next steps. Five years ago, his group partnered with other organizations to collect and fly personal-care items to Puerto Rico.