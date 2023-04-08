Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said his office is investigating police behavior after an exclusive Gothamist story reported on conversations between cops recorded by accident on a detainee’s phone.

Construction worker and dad Jonathan Wohl was arrested last September while recording himself staging a one-man protest in Midtown. During the arrest, police confiscated his phone, which kept recording for nearly eight hours, including while he was in a holding cell.

The police did not seem to be aware they were being recorded.

The tape offered a rare look into the day-to-day work of cops, and the conversations between them behind closed doors. They’re heard calling Wohl “an idiot,” referring to another detainee as a “liberal c–t,” and hinting at making extra money thanks to overtime due to arrests.

The NYPD and the The Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents police officers, declined to comment on the remarks made in the recording.

Hours after the Gothamist story was published, Public Advocate Williams, who serves as a watchdog over city government, said the dialogue served as an example of problems the NYPD has long been criticized for.

“These conversations coming to light confirms what we have long known: systemic bias and abuse of power endanger New Yorkers,” Williams tweeted. “Our office is investigating the alarms raised in the recordings captured by Jonathan Wohl. Discriminatory exchanges like these demand answers.”