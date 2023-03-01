New York City has agreed to pay more than $20,000 each to hundreds of individuals who were trapped by police and attacked with batons and pepper spray during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx.

According to documents filed in federal court on Tuesday evening, the city and the NYPD reached a proposed settlement to compensate anyone who was corralled by police during the infamous June 4 crackdown, which took place at the height of the protests against the police killing of George Floyd.

The settlement, which still must be approved by a judge, is believed to be the largest-per-person payout for any police attack on protesters in the country, according to Alison Frick, an attorney for the demonstrators.

“It was a pre-planned and premeditated assault,” Frick told Gothamist. “This is a historic settlement and we feel very confident the court will approve it.”

Roughly 300 protesters were marching along 136th Street and Brook Avenue when they were blocked on both sides by walls of hundreds of NYPD officers, a tactic known as kettling. Officers proceeded to attack the group with batons and pepper spray, before arresting more than 250 people.

A subsequent report from Human Rights Watch found cops acted “unprovoked and without warning, whaling their batons, beating people from car tops, shoving them down to the ground, and firing pepper spray in their faces.”

Under the terms of the settlement, anyone who was present for the kettle will be eligible to receive $21,500. An additional $2,500 will be awarded to each person who was arrested. All told, the settlement is likely to cost the city upwards of $6 million.

Frick said the settlement is expected to be finalized by a judge in October, with victims likely receiving compensation before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department deferred to the police department for comment and the NYPD didn’t return a request for comment immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated.