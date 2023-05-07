Protesters took over the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue subway station on Saturday evening, calling for justice for Jordan Neely, who was choked to death aboard an F train on Monday.

Footage by ABC News shows police clashing with protesters on a packed subway platform, next to a stopped train with its doors jammed open. The protest began downtown, and protesters marched through Midtown before converging on the station, ABC reported.

At 6:18 p.m., the MTA posted an alert to its Twitter account noting that F and Q train service was interrupted due to “people being disruptive at Lexington Av/63 St.” Service had resumed by 7 p.m., according to the MTA.

Video posted to Twitter by independent journalists, meanwhile, depicts protesters jumping onto the subway tracks and chanting Neely's name.

Phone footage captured on Monday by journalist Juan Alberto Vasquez shows the 30-year-old street performer being put in a chokehold by Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran from Long Island.

Police confirmed that officers were on the scene and made arrests, but didn't share how many people were apprehended.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.