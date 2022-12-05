It’s December and Prospect Park’s trees are coming to life.

A casual walk through the Brooklyn greenery might show cherry blossom trees in bloom and budding magnolia trees. And while that might seem unseasonal, Curator of Woody Plants at the New York Botanical Garden Melissa Finley told Gothamist there’s nothing for tree-lovers to be worried about.

When it comes to the blooming cherry blossom trees, Finley said they’re a variety called Autumn Flowering Higan Cherry, which usually bloom in the fall and stand out against the otherwise brown and yellow color palette in city parks during the colder months.

“It's unusual,” Finley said. “It's very eye-catching because it does bloom around this time. It's one of the few cherry trees that do that.”

She added, “It really just depends on a lot of factors of temperature and light, but it's very normal, especially with the warmth of a fall we’ve had, to be blooming now.”

And though bare tree branches might be expected in the cold winter months, many of the city's trees, like the magnolias in Prospect Park, are covered in buds — early reminders of next year’s bloom to come.