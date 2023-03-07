Crews will begin construction next week on a redesign of Prospect Park's loop path that city officials hope will lead to fewer conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists.

The changes, announced by the city Department of Transportation on Tuesday, impact the section known as the East Side Drive, which runs for two miles between Grand Army Plaza and Park Circle on the park's southern end. The stretch has several ruts and potholes, and it's being repaved for the first time in nearly a decade.

The new design will launch as a pilot program, and creates room on each side of the busy path for pedestrians, who are currently sequestered to one side. Cyclists will also get more space and will share the center of the road with the few vehicles that are still allowed to drive in the park.

Fergus Mcardle, 28, cycles two to four times a week in the park and likes the idea of the new roadway configuration. But he said people need to know how to use the loop safely.

“I think there needs to be a little bit of education,” said Mcardle. “This is the only place, pretty much, to bike safely in Brooklyn, and there’s still a lot of accidents, either because of people jogging or cycling the wrong way. Obviously, the pavement has been an issue for quite a while.”