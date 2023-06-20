New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders in the state Legislature have agreed to compromise on a property tax cut for seniors, paving the way for a deal on the budget due by the end of the month.

The compromise would cut property taxes by half for homeowners who are 65 years or older. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Woodbridge) is sponsoring a bill that would restrict the tax cut to $10,000. The new agreement would lower the cap on the tax cut to $6,500, but that would rise as property taxes rise in future years.

So that means someone who pays $13,000 in property taxes or less would get the entire reduction. Those who pay more property taxes would get the maximum of $6,500.

Murphy’s chief concern about the tax cut was that it included wealthy homeowners. The compromise struck over the weekend would now exclude individuals or couples who earn more than $500,000 a year.

An administration official says the compromise also includes more help for renters and establishes a commission that will come up with recommendations on how to run StayNJ, the senior tax cut.