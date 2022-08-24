Adams has butted heads with left-leaning leaders in the state Senate, particularly over issues like bail reform. On Monday, he said he’s backing candidates with more centrist views that focus on victims over those who commit crimes. Those included the controversial Rev. Conrad Tillard, who has a history of anti-gay and anti-Semitic remarks, who was aiming to oust Brisport in Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for Adams’ campaign didn’t return a request for comment immediately.

The exception to the progressive sweep was in Brooklyn’s 21st District which spans parts of Flatbush, Flatlands and Mill Basin. There, the DSA-backed candidate David Alexis, a rideshare driver and former home health aide, lost to incumbent state Sen. Kevin Parker.

Super PACs funded by real estate interests, executives from Madison Square Garden and charter school proponents flooded state Senate races with more than $1.6 million, attempting to push voters to centrist candidates in some of those races, Gothamist reported.

“The Bronx is not for sale,” Rivera tweeted, following his triumph over Camilo, a former Board of Elections attorney who had the backing of the Bronx Democratic Party.