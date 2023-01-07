A pair of progressive special interest groups plan to converge in the Queens district of newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos on Saturday to demand Congress investigate the embattled legislator.

The groups — Courage for America and Unrig Our Economy — will rally in Douglaston at the district office of the newly-elected congressman’s predecessor, Tom Suozzi, at 11 a.m. The rally is the second gathering outside Santos' Queens district office this week.

Three weeks ago, The New York Times exposé revealed that Santos fabricated much of his biography, including his claim to be Jewish, his college degree, his employment history and other facts.

Since then he has admitted that he is Catholic, not Jewish, but sought to couch his lies as a misunderstanding, saying that he’s “Jew-ish.”

He’s also confessed to lying about working for Goldman Sachs and CitiGroup.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” he told the New York Post.

Santos — who was sworn in early Saturday morning shortly after Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker — now faces investigations by the federal government and both the Queens and Nassau County district attorneys.