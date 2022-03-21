New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 10-point plan to bolster public safety and roll back the state’s 2019 cash bail reform laws is going over poorly with the left flank of the state Legislature.

Just how poorly? By the end of Monday – the first day lawmakers returned to the Capitol after Hochul’s plan was leaked to the press – one key Assembly member was threatening a hunger strike.

“As much as I am from South Carolina and I love food, I am prepared to go on a hunger strike to make sure that this does not happen,” said Latrice Walker, a Brooklyn Democrat who was one of the key architects of the bail changes in 2019. “When our rights are under attack, what are we going to do? Stand up and fight back.”

Hochul confirmed the authenticity of the plan at a news conference Monday but didn’t discuss many of the specifics, which she said she will negotiate in private with the Legislature. The Democratic governor sent it to legislative leaders late Wednesday as part of final negotiations over her $216 billion state budget proposal, which is due to be finalized by April 1. For the last few weeks, Democratic state leaders have held firm they do not plan on approving any changes to bail reform.

Among the measures included in the plan are legislative changes that would alter the cash bail reforms by giving judges more discretion to set bail for defendants that are a possible danger if allowed to go free, such as if they have a significant criminal history or own a firearm. She would also make it easier to arrest and set bail for people who commit multiple crimes in an 18-month period.

Hochul’s plan would also make tweaks to the state’s landmark discovery and Raise the Age reforms in recent years, giving prosecutors more leeway when it comes to turning over evidence to criminal defendants in a timely manner and allowing judges to try those under the age of 18 as adults for gun-possession crimes.

When a reporter asked why she wouldn’t make some sort of public presentation outlining her position, Hochul repeated her oft-uttered line: She does not negotiate in public.

"The public is aware that I share their concerns about public safety, and that's why I am working with my team and working with the legislators to craft a position and a policy and work toward getting it in the budget,” she said in Albany during a COVID briefing.

Hochul confirmed she is attempting to negotiate it into a final state budget agreement, which often includes policy proposals that have little to do with state spending.

Progressive lawmakers and activists made clear Monday they vehemently oppose those proposals. They expressed their dissatisfaction both at a public rally at the state Capitol and a lengthy, private meeting between Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin and members of the Legislature’s Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Caucus.