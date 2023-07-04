A Rikers Island detainee awaiting a court hearing died early Tuesday morning in an incident involving “procedural violations,” according to the New York City Department of Correction.

Felix Taveras, 40, reported a “medical condition” just before midnight on Monday, department spokesperson Frank Dwyer said in a statement. Taveras was brought to the jail medical clinic and later to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at roughly 1:21 a.m., as first reported by the Daily News.

“Based on preliminary departmental review, procedural violations were discovered and suspensions will be issued,” Dwyer wrote. He said the agency did not have more information to share as of Tuesday afternoon, but that an investigation was ongoing.

Taveras’ death is at least the fourth known to be linked to Rikers this year — down from a historic high of 19 deaths in 2022. But the DOC this year quietly stopped issuing press releases announcing the death of incarcerated individuals, a practice the agency had adopted for two years.

Marvin Pines, 65, died after suffering a seizure in a Rikers Island shower in February. Seven staffers were suspended in connection with his death after a report from the Board of Correction oversight agency found officers did not check on Pines or conduct an inspection of the bathroom for hours.

Rubu Zhao, 52, died after falling from a second-tier floor at a Rikers Island jail in May.

Joshua Valles, 31, died two weeks later while awaiting sentencing after being charged with burglary. DOC Commissioner Louis Molina told a federal monitor overseeing Rikers Island that Valles died of a heart attack, but Valles’ autopsy later revealed he died of a fractured skull.

According to the NYPD, Taveras had been arrested on burglary and bail-jumping charges. Records show he was set to appear in court again in August.

Taveras’ attorney hasn’t yet returned a call to his office placed on Tuesday, Independence Day. The Staten Island District Attorney’s office also hasn't yet returned a message left Tuesday seeking comment.

A judge recently said she'd consider a federal takeover of city jails, after court filings described correction officials hiding information about violent incidents, including deaths.