Gray is the third hire for Open New York this year. In January, Logan Phares joined as its new political director. Phares had previously worked as a legislative representative in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

According to lobbying records, William Thomas, the current executive director, lobbied Gray along with other city officials this year on behalf of Open New York. Phares was listed as a lobbyist employee, but Open New York said she did not lobby the city. Under city rules, she is prohibited from lobbying the mayor's office or council for a year.

The topics discussed included introducing legislation on legalizing accessory dwelling units and reducing parking minimums required for developments.

Thomas declined to be interviewed.

The hiring comes less than a year after Open New York scored its biggest policy victory to date with the rezoning of Soho and Noho for thousands of new apartments, including 900 affordable housing units. Supporters of the Soho Noho rezoning, including then mayoral candidate Adams, argued that it was a step toward remedying decades of housing policies that have enforced housing segregation.

But the unabashedly “yes, in my backyard” (YIMBY) activist group has also faced backlash from many residents and preservationists, who have accused the group of propping up real estate interests. Over the years, Open New York’s board members have included individuals who work for the City of New York, the Met Council, and the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank.

The group could prove to be a valuable ally for Adams, who has embraced a “City of Yes” approach that has won support from YIMBY activists. Adams has proposed zoning amendments that would increase the density of affordable housing projects without subjecting them to a lengthy land-use approval process.

At the same time, the mayor has been criticized for failing to develop more ambitious — and quantifiable — affordable housing goals.

Gray said she intended to have Open New York hold Adams accountable on housing issues and suggested that the group was interested in a broader focus beyond low-income housing.

“I really think a progressive approach to housing includes all forms of it,” she said.

Gray added that she also wanted Open New York to push for more pro-housing policies in Albany, which imposes restrictions on residential density in New York City and wields approval over developer tax-incentive programs like 421-a, a top priority for the mayor that recently expired.

Prior to working at City Hall, Gray worked in New York City’s Economic Development Corporation.

In its 2020 tax return disclosure, the most recent available, Open New York reported less than $200,000 in assets. According to the group, the nonprofit spent roughly $160,000 in 2021.

Gray is expected to begin her new job next month.

Correction: The story has been updated to correctly identify who at Open New York lobbied Gray and other city officials.