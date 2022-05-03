Thousands flocked to Foley Square on Tuesday night in protest of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion published by Politico that could mean the end for Roe v. Wade in the United States.

It took less than 24 hours to mobilize the city after Politico’s Monday night bombshell, which outlined a draft written by Justice Samuel Alito that said the landmark 1973 decision protecting abortion rights, along with a 1992 decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey that reinforced those rights, "must be overruled." A lineup of city and state lawmakers, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, delivered passionate remarks largely focusing on mobilizing voters ahead of the 2022 midterms and vowing to fight against any decision that strips away abortion rights.

“I will not allow Justice Alito, or any other justice on the Supreme Court, to dictate to me or you how to use your body,” said James, who added that she, herself, had an abortion when she joined the City Council decades ago. “Your future is not in the hands of the United States Supreme Court. It’s in your hands.”

The attorney general added that she was working to establish a dedicated fund that would help provide financial resources to women outside of the state who are seeking a safe abortion.

“We, here in New York, must set up a fund to ensure that any woman, anywhere in the country, can look to New York as a safe haven that will allow them to make the reproductive health care decisions that are best for them,” James said in a statement. “This won’t make things right, but it will give women nationwide one way to rest easy.”

Many of those in attendance at Foley Square wore green in solidarity with the “green wave” pro-choice movement in Latin America. Chants of “my body, my choice” and “hey hey, ho ho, the patriarchy’s got to go” echoed throughout the area. There was singing, chanting, and one group even urged people to join them in screaming to vent their anger.