Thousands of people packed the streets between Madison Square Park and the Stonewall Inn Sunday afternoon for the annual Pride March.

It was the first time since 2019 that there were no Covid-related restrictions in place at Pride, and the mood was celebratory.

The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade was at the forefront of the protest portion of the event (Gays against Guns was another recurring theme). The biggest cheers of the day went up for the large contingent of marchers from Planned Parenthood — among the groups to step off from Madison Square Park and head down Fifth Avenue at noon.