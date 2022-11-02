There’s no New Jersey congressional election more competitive this year than the one for the 7th District, where incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski is hoping to fend off a challenge from Republican Tom Kean, Jr. That’s despite Kean nearly ousting Malinowski two years ago, and a redistricting that shifted 30,000 more Republicans into the district, extending its boundaries to include all of Warren County and more towns in Sussex County. As of Wednesday, the Cook Political report had New Jersey's 7th District rated as “leans Republican.” Roll Call considers Malinowski the second-most vulnerable incumbent in the House. Yet the Malinowski camp says its internal polls show the race is extremely tight. And it’s very possible the race will be too close to call on election night. WNYC was live Wednesday from the affluent community of Westfield, at the Westfield Diner, for its broadcast of Morning Edition. There and in the weeks ahead of the broadcast, host Michael Hill and reporter Nancy Solomon spoke to experts and voters about what matters most in this election, and what’s ahead for the campaigns. “The stakes are so high because this is one of a handful of races around the country, actually, that is a truly purple district,” Solomon said at the start of the broadcast.

New Jersey Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray says it's likely voters won't know who won New Jersey's 7th District on Election Night. Photo by Louis C. Hochman/Gothamist

What we learned about inflation The Kean campaign has focused its message on inflation and the economy. And the Polling Institute at Monmouth University finds inflation is the top concern for voters nationally, substantially beating out other concerns like abortion rights, crime or election security. The institute's polling director, Patrick Murray, was among those joining the broadcast. “The No. 1 issue I hear about is inflation – the cost of basic goods,” Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench, a Republican, said in a conversation with Hill and Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach, a Democrat. “Because as you know, that impacts everybody, but it impacts the people who are the middle class and the lower class even more than the upper class.” What we learned about abortion The Malinowski camp has made abortion into its signature issue. Malinowski is uncompromisingly pro-choice, and supports federal protections for abortion rights. Kean says he supports a right to choose up to 20 weeks and allowances after that for some circumstances — but Malinowski argues Kean would support fellow Republicans letting states bar abortion, or go along with a national ban. That distinction was enough to draw members of the local Westfield 2020 activist group to the diner Wednesday. They held up pro-Malinowski and pro-abortion rights signs as cars drove by, occasionally honking, on North Avenue. “Abortion is on the ballot, and [Malinowski] is the only pro-choice candidate,” Julia O’Brien said outside the diner.

The helpings are generous at the Westfield Diner, the historic home of the so-called "Westfield Five" — five prominent Republican politicians who would frequently meet there to plan and discuss strategy. Among them was Tom Kean Jr., now seeking New Jersey's 7th Congressional District seat. Photo by Louis C. Hochman/Gothamist