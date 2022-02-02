Greer Mellon had just started trying to get pregnant in November when she went to get her COVID-19 booster shot at a site run by NYC Health + Hospitals in the Bronx. As she walked into the clinic, she noticed a sign on the intake booth with several screening questions. One of them was, “Are you pregnant or considering becoming pregnant?”

Mellon asked the nurse administering her shot why they screened for pregnancy and said she was shocked by the nurse’s response.

The nurse “said that if I was considering getting pregnant, she would recommend waiting and not getting the vaccine,” Mellon recalled in a recent phone call. “She also mentioned that she tells people who come in who are pregnant or breastfeeding that she thinks it's better to wait than to get the vaccine while they're pregnant or breastfeeding.”

On Monday, WNYC/Gothamist visited the vaccine hub at Bathgate Contract Postal Station Business Service Center to confirm this messaging. Asked if the vaccine was safe for pregnant women, a nurse administering the shots said, “We don’t have enough research.” Similarly, a staff member doing intake said that there could be unknown side effects.

Those statements are incorrect and defy health guidance, both on the city and federal level. Officials have recommended COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy for months. But another pregnant person who spoke to WNYC/Gothamist about getting vaccinated at a separate city-run site said the staff there also defied established health guidance.