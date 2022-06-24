For the second day in a row, New Yorkers were reeling in the wake of a Supreme Court decision handed down by the court’s conservative majority — this one upending decades of precedent assuring a woman’s right to a safe and legal abortion.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins reacted in real time on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show, moments after the decision was published, calling the ruling, “a violation of women's rights to bodily autonomy.”

“Just imagine people being back in alleys again with people who are unqualified doing things … This is just unbelievable that we are in a version of a pre-Handmaid's Tale,” she said referring to the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. “This is a very, very sad day for the progress of our nation, and the progress of women.”

In their ruling, conservative justices overruled the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, that established a person’s constitutional right to an abortion, as well as the 1992 decision Casey v. Planned Parenthood, which added another layer of protection by barring states from imposing an “undue burden” on someone seeking an abortion.

In the fallout of Friday’s decision, at least 26 states are poised to ban or further restrict access to safe and legal abortions, according to the Guttmarcher Institute, imperiling millions of women seeking the service across much of the United States.

“With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent,” liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, wrote in a dissenting opinion.

Some New Yorkers who have dedicated their careers to providing abortions said while the ruling was expected after a virtually identical draft copy was published by Politico in early May, it was a devastating blow, just the same.

“How are you ever prepared for an illegitimate Supreme Court that rips away fundamental human and civil rights from half of this country’s population?” said Merle Hoffman, a women's rights activist and the founder of the Choices Women’s Medical Center in Queens. “How can you ever be ready for that?”

Abortion is still legal in New York and New Jersey. Abortion providers and political leaders in both states have been preparing for this moment, gearing up for a surge in patients from other states where the service will become impossible or difficult to obtain. Even before Friday’s decision, New York had seen a growing share of out-of-state patients — 8.9% in 2019, up from 3% in 2012, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.