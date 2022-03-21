An MTA signal failure knocked out service on multiple subway lines on Monday morning, stranding thousands of commuters at the height of rush hour and sowing “pandemonium” at some stations, according to straphangers.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the MTA suspended all F trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn, along with most service along the G line. In a tweet more than hour later, the agency blamed “a problem with the signaling system at Church [Avenue]…caused by an earlier loss of power from Con Edison.”

The outage was exacerbated by unrelated delays on the 4, 5, 6, E, B, and D lines, according to the MTA’s website.

The MTA did not respond to a request for comment, but Con Edison said the outage appeared to be due to a switch within the MTA's infrastructure that was turned off.

"We experienced a momentary voltage dip on our transmission system this morning but our system recovered immediately," Con Ed spokesperson Allan Drury said in an emailed statement. "We have installed devices at MTA stations to protect MTA equipment when voltage dips happen. The device at the Church Avenue MTA station was turned off when this morning’s voltage disturbance took place. We are in touch with the MTA, which is looking into why the device at the Church Avenue station was turned off."

Riders said they were waiting on subway platforms for more than an hour on Monday morning with no information from the transit agency.

“The most frustrating thing is that there were no speaker system updates or anything in the entire platform,” said Anna Low-Beer, who was attempting to commute from Brooklyn to Manhattan. “Everyone is standing around pissed off, looking at the screen that says 10 minutes. Then 10 minutes passes and it jumps again to 10 minutes.”