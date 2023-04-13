A heat-related power issue in the Bronx is causing significant delays across the Metro-North Railroad, officials said Thursday evening.

The Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines were delayed by 50 minutes or more during the evening rush, the agency said. The power issues hit two lines especially hard, causing delays of up to 90 minutes for New Haven riders and delays of up to 120 minutes on the Harlem line, Metro-North said. Thursday brought unseasonably warm temperatures to New York City, resulting in the hottest April day in more than a decade for much of the New York region, according to the National Weather Service. "Daily records were tied or broken at all 6 of our climate sites as temperatures soared 20-30 degrees above normal," the NWS tweeted Thursday.

Twitter user @sandorsays said they were stuck on their train heading out of Grand Central for more than two hours as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday. "i am a prisoner of the metronorth. morale is low. why did i pay for this," the tweet said. "soon we will begin to deliberate on who to eat first."