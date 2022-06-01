Hurricane season begins Wednesday and runs through the end of November. Experts are expecting yet another busy season for tropical storms and urging New Yorkers to prepare for the worst.

Last week officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration outlined their predictions for the 2022 season, which include between six to 10 hurricanes — three to six of which they expect to develop into major hurricanes. Experts attribute the busy season to an array of factors including La Niña and warmer sea surface temperatures.

In anticipation of this hurricane season, New York City’s Office of Emergency Management kicked off a "Know Your Zone" campaign, urging New Yorkers to figure out whether they’re in a coastal flooding evacuation zone.

The city outlined tips for preparing when a big storm is headed to the region, like charging your cell phone batteries, getting gas if you have a car, turning your fridge to a colder setting in case you lose power, and filling your bathtub and other receptacles with water in case service is interrupted.