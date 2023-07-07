The cargo ship blaze that erupted Wednesday night at Port Newark and killed two firefighters is expected to burn for several more days as crews work to contain the flames and keep the steel vessel from tipping, officials said.

Veteran firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45, and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., 49, died from injuries sustained in the fire. Fellow firefighters, friends and family members remembered both as heroes who loved their jobs helping others.

“They don’t make them like him, he was tough as nails and sweet beyond belief,” firefighter Eddie Paulo, who grew up with Acabou, said Friday.

Roger Terry, Brooks’ uncle, said the 16-year veteran firefighter was like a son to him and a “real-life Superman.”

“Wayne wanted to be a firefighter all of his life. He could have had any job that he wanted in this region, because he liked working with people and helping people,” he said.

The fire initially broke out on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. when about six cars on the 10th-floor deck of a cargo ship were ablaze at Port Newark, the second largest port in the U.S. and largest on the East Coast. The cause of that fire has not yet been identified; officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said the fire erupted as cars were being loaded on the vessel. As of Friday afternoon, the fire was still burning. But access to the vessel and its layered decks of 5,000 cars remains difficult.

“The heat is extreme, it’s a steel box, so it’s a very complex situation, and you need a very good plan to be able to put firefighters in the vessel to put out these fires,” Gordon Lorenson, project manager at Donjon Marine, which is helping with fire operations said during a press conference Friday. “It’s burning very hot so currently a lot of the decks that are burning and the cars that are burning are inaccessible.”

Lorenson said crews were working to cool down the vessel from the perimeter and keep the flames contained on the top decks of the Grande Costa D’Avorio ship. They’re also pumping water out of the vessel to keep the ship stable and prevent it from capsizing.

Tom Wiker of Gallagher Marine Systems, which is representing the Italian ship owners, said his team is also monitoring the water quality for byproducts and hazardous material – though no oil spills have been reported. He said there have been no excessive poor air quality readings in the area due to the blaze.

Beth Rooney, port director for The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns Port Newark, said they’re also working to minimize the impact on commerce in the region. She said the channel where the burning vessel is located has been closed to ship traffic and car carriers remain at anchor. The container ships transporting goods in and out of the port are not affected and operate out of another channel, she said.

But the blaze has raised questions about why local crews were responding to a complex shipboard fire and why firefighters were initially battling flames with small-diameter hoses that were the only ones available on the European ship, according to NJ.com.

“Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill. This is not a common fire for the city of Newark and the Newark firefighters,” Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said on Thursday.

The Port Authority does not have a fire department and relies on local municipalities to respond to structure fires, Rooney said.

“As the investigations unfold and we get lessons learned from these, everything is on the table,” she said.

Port Authority and Newark public safety officials said firefighters do receive training. But every cargo ship is different and it’s not clear when Newark firefighters were last trained on marine firefighting skills.

“Shipboard fires are very unique, they are constantly changing. Every single one is different. You can do all the training in the world and you’re going to find something you’ve never seen before,” Lorenson said.

The last time Newark lost a firefighter in the line of duty was in 2007, officials said. On Friday, members of Newark’s fire department said Brooks leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

“Bear was an amazing person, loved his family, loved the job, very tough time for us, he’s never forgotten,” said Michael Johnson, a firefighter who worked with Brooks as a member of Ladder 4.

Carlos Enriquez, a cousin of Acabou, read a statement from his family during a press conference with the Newark Firefighters Union on Friday. He said Acabou’s sense of honor was unparalleled.

“Augie had a special way of reminding us of his love whether it was his big hugs before he left before work or a simple 'I love you,'” he said.

Three other Newark firefighters who were injured with burns to their feet, heat exhaustion and respiratory distress, have been released from the hospital, said Michael Giunta, president of Newark Firefighters Union. Two firefighters from Elizabeth also suffered from smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.