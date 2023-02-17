A recent study of the Upper East Side confirms what some New Yorkers have long practiced: Take off your shoes before entering your home, or you risk carrying in a buttload of germs. The study, which was recently published in the journal Indoor and Built Environment, shows the Upper East Side isn’t only home to museums and soon-to-be-demolished hot dog restaurants — but also approximately 31,000 fecal bacteria per travel-sized bottle of street puddle water. A student and professor team from the neighborhood’s Marymount Manhattan College made this discovery by counting the number of enterococci bacteria in samples taken from sidewalks, carpets and uncarpeted floors around the small undergraduate campus. These intestinal microbes are considered “fecal indicator bacteria” — in other words, if you detect them in water or on a surface, someone or something has probably pooped there or carried poop there. In addition to the sidewalk contamination, the pair of researchers found high concentrations of the fecal bacteria on student volunteers’ shoe soles and on carpets in highly trafficked areas. Uncarpeted floors and quieter parts of the campus, meanwhile, were markedly less disgusting. Alessandra Leri, a chemistry professor at Marymount and the study's co-author, said the findings won’t surprise most New Yorkers. But they’re a strong argument for leaving your outside shoes at the door when you get home.

“Taking your shoes off is a no-brainer,” she said. “Shoe soles are disgusting.” The findings also speak to New York City’s long battle against the scourge of unscooped dog poop. Failure to remove canine waste is technically a violation of state law, and negligent non-scoopers face a $250 fine. Last year, city officials promised a crackdown — but New Yorkers have still logged more than 2,000 complaints via the 311 hotline about forsaken feces in the last year alone, city data shows. “It is dirty outside,” said Harris Theophanous, who spoke to Gothamist this week while walking his dog, a Shih Tzu named Lulu, a block from the Marymount campus. How the fecal germs were spotted For the study, Leri and her undergraduate research partner Marjan Khan borrowed a technique from water quality assessment, which uses enterococci concentration as a proxy measure for other nasty fecal microbes, like E. coli. (The city’s health department uses a comparable approach to determine if beaches and waterways are safe for swimming.) The testing method requires a liquid sample, so the researchers used pipettes — handheld devices that suck up small amounts of liquid — to collect water from sidewalk puddles near the Marymount campus. They specifically focused on parts of the sidewalk that weren’t visibly soiled, Leri said. “There was a lot of crouching on the sidewalk with sterile pipettes,” she added.

The researchers created a cartoon to accompany their new fecal bacteria study. The diagram shows how poop bacteria spreads from the street to the indoor environment. Alessandra C. Leri and Marjan Khan