The polio virus has been detected in New York City wastewater, suggesting that there’s community transmission in the five boroughs, city and state health officials announced Friday morning.

The news means that unvaccinated New Yorkers, including close to 14% of children under 5, are at risk of contracting polio, an incurable disease that can cause paralysis and death.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple – get vaccinated against polio,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a written statement. “Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

Most kids and adults in New York City have already received the polio vaccine, which is required by the New York State Department of Health and is 99% effective.