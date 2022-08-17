New York City health officials announced last week that they detected polio in wastewater, suggesting that the dangerous virus is silently spreading within the nation’s most populous metropolis. The spotting happened about a month after nearby Rockland County became the first American locale in nearly a decade to report a symptomatic case of polio. The virus is also cruising through sewage in Orange County, which sits next to Rockland in the Hudson Valley.

For decades, the country hasn’t had to worry about community transmission of polio. Thanks to childhood vaccination, most people in the U.S. have been protected for 70 years, and homegrown outbreaks were eliminated from both North and South America by 1994.

It would be easy to fret now — especially with the news coming on the heels of more than two years of COVID-19 and a summer of monkeypox. But a slew of health researchers told Gothamist that it isn’t time to panic. Only a single symptomatic case has been identified in New York so far. But a new vaccination push is warranted, given that some cracks have emerged in our collective defenses.

“If we start getting three or four or five random cases in New York City, then I would definitely be looking for my vaccine schedule and make sure I've been vaccinated,” said Dr. David Buchholz, a pediatrician and the senior founding medical director for primary care at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Polio is almost exclusively a threat to the unvaccinated — and based on current immunization rates, many neighborhoods in New York City and counties statewide are below the herd immunity threshold that’s needed to keep the virus from thriving among youngsters, the most vulnerable age group.