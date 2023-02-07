A police officer was hospitalized on Tuesday morning after an apparent suicide attempt inside a Bronx stationhouse, two police sources told Gothamist.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that police were responding to reports of gunfire inside the 47th precinct at Laconia Avenue and East 229th Street. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m, the spokesperson said.

An NYPD official, who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record, said the gunshot wounds appeared to be self-inflicted, according to a preliminary investigation.

The officer was discovered inside a locker room with a head wound and was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, according to multiple sources. The officer had been on the force for two years, a second police official said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available. There is not believed to be an active threat to the public in the area.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: do not leave the person alone; remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; and call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

This is a developing story.