A man is in critical condition after he was shot by an NYPD officer for allegedly driving his vehicle into an officer during a traffic stop in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting, which may have violated the department’s use of force policy, came after the driver of a Jeep SUV was seen speeding through red lights near Boston Road and 165th Street at around 8 p.m., according to Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

When the driver did eventually stop at a traffic light, one of the officers turned his lights on and blocked the Jeep with his vehicle, Corey said, as a second unmarked car pulled up behind the driver.

“As the officers exited their vehicle, the Jeep backed up and sped directly at one officer who discharged his weapon at the vehicle, striking the driver,” Corey said at a news conference on Sunday.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Three people in the car were taken into custody for questioning, officials said. The police did not provide an update on the man’s condition on Monday morning.

The department prohibits officers from discharging their firearms “at or from a moving vehicle unless deadly physical force is being used against the police officer or another person present, by means other than a moving vehicle.”

The policy was enacted in 1972, after a police officer in Staten Island fatally shot an 11-year-old who was riding in the backseat of a stolen Pontiac. It has been widely hailed by criminal justice experts, who attribute it to a steep drop in lethal use of force incidents in New York City.

Corey acknowledged the use of force guidelines on Sunday night, but said the incident would be reviewed by department officials.

“The department’s policy is not to shoot at a moving vehicle unless something other than the vehicle is being used as a weapon,” he said. “However there is a carve-out there that gets reviewed on a case by case basis by the first deputy commissioners use of force review board.”