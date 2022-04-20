Two police officers in North Jersey shot and killed a 49-year-old man during a confrontation outside of his apartment complex, according to the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

The shooting occurred on April 12th in Edison. The identity of the victim — Merrill Rambarose, a former software engineer at NYU Langone Health — was released Wednesday by the attorney general’s office, which is investigating the incident.

New Jersey prosecutors investigate all deaths that occur during an encounter with law enforcement.

Based on information released after a preliminary investigation, officers were called to an apartment complex at about 3:45 p.m., where they found Rambarose in the parking lot. He was shot by two officers.

A “short-handled" ax was found near Rambarose, the attorney general’s office said. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid, but he was pronounced dead within the hour.

“Why did they have to end up killing him?” asked Ken Rambarose, the victim’s older brother.

The officers who shot the victim were identified by the attorney general’s office as Joseph Elqumos and Daniel Bradley. According to NJ.com’s Force Report database, Bradley used force eight times between 2012 and 2016, twice the average for his department.

The Edison Police Department referred questions to the attorney general’s office.

Rambarose said his brother had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had suffered from mental illness since childhood. He said the fatal encounter began when a neighbor called police after his brother confronted her about cigarette smoke that was seeping into his apartment.

“My brother, because of his mental state, he just doesn't talk properly in a civil way,” Ken Rambarose said.

He added that his brother was known to police. He also said that neighbors had told him that one of the witnesses watching the encounter yelled, “don’t shoot!”