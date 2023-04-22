Police say a woman was snatched off the street in a kidnapping that took place in Brooklyn on Friday.

An unknown man abducted the woman at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue near the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend, according to the NYPD.

The man then placed her in a late model Toyota minivan, which he also entered. The vehicle then fled north on Stillwell Avenue, according to officials.

Police said that the unknown victim is in her 20s, and described her as being approximately 5’5”, around 120 pounds, and having long hair. Investigators said she was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers.

The man, meanwhile, is reported by officials to be around 5’10” and approximately 175 pounds. Police described him as being in his 30s, and he was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

This story will be updated with new information.