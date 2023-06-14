A three-alarm blaze that began on the top floor of a Bronx apartment building killed two people early Wednesday and injured several others, officials said.

A woman and man died as a result of the fire, though their identities have not been officially released, police said. The woman, 38, who lived in the top-floor apartment where the blaze began, was among those who died, according to her sister, who spoke to Gothamist on the scene.

A chaotic scene unfolded as officials received reports of a fire at the five-story residential building near the intersection of 242nd Street and Barnes Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. One person who saw the fire as it was happening said they saw a man try to escape the building but go back inside.

“I saw a person in the apartment and he couldn't escape,” said Chantell Levy, a neighbor. “He didn't jump ... he was trying to escape but he was afraid and waiting for someone to rescue him and he didn't make it out.”

Another neighbor told Gothamist they saw emergency responders giving CPR to someone who was still engulfed in flames on the sidewalk.

The fire began in the apartment and rapidly spread toward the building's roof, fire officials said. It escalated to a three-alarm fire and was brought under control by firefighters around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, around 11 a.m., police said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Eight people received medical treatment due to the fire — five FDNY members and three civilians, according to the fire department’s update around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The condition of the survivors is unclear.

According to her sister, the female victim lived with a 30-year-old man and 14-year-old boy. It’s unclear if they were related. The family does not know the teenager's whereabouts.

Due to incorrect information initially provided by the NYPD, this story has been updated to reflect the genders of the victims. This is a developing story.