City, state and federal law enforcement agencies are preparing for potential security threats and working through the unprecedented logistics of a former president’s arrest following news that a Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

There are no credible threats to the city at this time, according to the mayor’s office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Friday that the National Guard and state police are ready to help, but that she’ll let city officials decide if they need the state’s assistance.

The Office of Court Administration said court officers are operating at a “heightened state of readiness.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg posted on Twitter Thursday night that a date has yet to be set for Trump’s court appearance.

“This evening, we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesperson said in the tweeted statement.

The Associated Press reports that Trump will be arraigned in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Police have been on high alert since Trump posted on social media earlier this month a couple weeks ago that he expected to be arrested the next week and urged his followers to protest. The NYPD, the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the Secret Service have also reportedly met in recent weeks.

That day came and went without an indictment. But as high-profile witnesses continued to stream in and out of the courthouse, signaling an impending vote from the grand jury, metal barricades went up, lining the sidewalks that have since filled with journalists, officers, inquisitive passersby and the occasional protester.