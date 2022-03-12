Another year, another battle over police transparency at the New York State Capitol.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will soon decide whether government agencies can continue to block access to public records by simply claiming that releasing them could harm an ongoing investigation.

If Hochul approves the bill, and thus alters a clause in the state Freedom of information Law, state and local agencies would need approval from the office conducting an investigation – a police department, district attorney or the like – confirming that releasing the documents could interfere with an open probe. Under a bill lawmakers passed last year, a judge would have had to make that determination.

The measure has support from Reinvent Albany, an organization that advocates for government transparency at the Capitol. The group released a memo Thursday that concluded the bill “somewhat increases public access to government records” by making it a bit tougher to wrongfully deny access to documents.

But some attorneys who specialize in Freedom of Information cases disagree. They say the 2021 law was preferable since it would have taken the decision out of the hands of police and district attorneys — who may have more interest in shielding records than a judge.

The bill is not directly related to another public records law that has been in the news lately – the historic 2020 repeal of state Civil Rights Law Section 50-a, which opened up police discipline records and complaints to the public for the first time in decades. But Cory Morris, a Long Island lawyer who has been actively seeking the release of disciplinary files, opposes the bill Hochul is considering, warning that it would again make it harder to access disciplinary records.

“The previous law was a huge step forward,” Morris said. “But if this is signed into law, this is going to be taking, like, a mile back.”