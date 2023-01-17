As the officers pulled up to the intersection of East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue, one person opened fire, blasting at least six shots and shattering the car’s windshield, said Essig.

The shooting occurred in the Bronx shortly after 3 a.m., according to James Essig, the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives, who spoke at a press conference at Saint Barnabas Hospital Tuesday morning, several hours after the incident. He said that two officers in uniform were driving an unmarked car, and attempted to approach two people standing on a street corner.

One of the bullets struck the police officer in the arm inside the vehicle, Essig said. Both officers jumped out of the car and chased the two people, opening fire. A police spokesperson said that no one else was injured.

In the commotion, another shooter opened fire down the street from the officers. Essig said that, based on video surveillance footage, it did not appear that they were not aiming at the officers.

Police caught up to a 16-year-old who was taken into custody. The NYPD is still looking for two other suspects; one person who was with the teen on the corner and the second shooter who opened fire down the block.

One person was last seen dressed in all black, the second was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the shooting.

“Let me be clear. We will stop at nothing to ensure that the subjects involved in this shooting and the people who drive violence in this city will be brought to justice,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Police said they recovered a .32 caliber gun at the scene.