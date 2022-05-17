A cash reward of up to $10,000 was offered up Tuesday as the NYPD hoped to nab the suspects who fired the fatal shot that killed an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx.

The girl was caught in the crossfire of a shooting around 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Fox Street, police said. Officers released surveillance footage showing two men on a moped chasing a third man on foot before opening fire, when the NYPD said one round struck the girl in the abdomen. She was taken to Lincoln Hospital and pronounced dead later that night, officials said.

Cops announced a $10,000 reward to anyone who helps land an arrest and conviction in connection to the case. The reward included up to $3,500 payable by CrimeStoppers and $6,500 payable by the NYPD.

In a joint statement, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and City Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr. called the tragedy "unconscionable and unacceptable."

"When we cannot protect our young babies from the threat of incessant gun violence then we know we are in a state of emergency," the statement said. "The Bronx deserves regulations and resources that prevent this kind of violence. It is a fundamental right that every New Yorker feels safe in their neighborhood and the proliferation of guns in our city is threatening that right."