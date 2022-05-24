Records show Abdullah has several previous run-ins with police in Brooklyn and Manhattan. In 2017, he was arrested along with a dozen gang members for his alleged involvement in a string of shootings and robberies in Harlem, according to a complaint by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He served more than a year and a half in city custody, before pleading guilty to conspiracy in the 4th degree and attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Since his release 2019, he has been rearrested at least three additional times. In January 2020, he was allegedly found with a loaded Glock .40 when a police officer spotted him smoking marijuana and tried to arrest him. A judge set bail at $100,000 and Abdullah posted it, according to court records.

That case is pending. In October of 2020, he was arrested for a domestic violence incident, allegedly hitting and pushing a woman while she held her baby, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's ooffice. He’s also due back in court in June for that charge.

Last month, Abdullah was arrested another time after he allegedly drove away in a Brooklyn man’s 2018 Lexus. That case is also pending.

In a tweet, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called on anyone with information about the alleged suspect to contact the police.

“NYPD Detective will apprehend him,” she said, “but they need the help of every New Yorker.”

A lawyer who has previously represented Abdullah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.