A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest on the Broadway Junction L train subway platform Sunday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. following some sort of dispute, police officials said, but didn’t provide any further detail about the incident.

The wounded man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Major felonies in city subways are up by 75 percent this year compared to the same period last year, according to MTA statistics, though crimes committed on the subways account for less than two percent of ones that occur citywide.