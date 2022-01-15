Mayor Eric Adams said at a press briefing Saturday that the NYPD will continue to ensure the transit system is safe following an incident where a woman was shoved onto the subway tracks and toward the path of an incoming train at the Times Square subway station.

The victim, an Asian woman in her 40s and living in New York City, was on the southbound platform of the busy station when she was suddenly shoved into the Q/R tracks by the suspect in an "unprovoked" incident, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at a news conference Saturday. A Q train arriving into the station hit the woman, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Michelle Go, an Upper West Side resident.

The suspect--who police say was known by officers and is homeless--quickly turned himself in to investigators at a local transit precinct. Investigators determined the suspect, identified as Simon Martial, 67, had harassed another woman, who was not Asian, before approaching the victim who was killed.

Martial was charged with second-degree murder.

"This is a safe system because of the job of the transit officers have carried out," Adams said at the briefing inside the Times Square station. "We're going to continue to enhance, to deal with the mental health crisis that we have in our system."