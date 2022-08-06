Maddrey said there were approximately 75 to 100 people at the party.

He also said members of the NYPD's plainclothes Violent Crime Unit had been stationed outside in an unmarked car, based on concerns that there could be conflict among rival street crews there.

When the group began shooting, Maddrey said the officers exited their vehicle and exchanged gunfire with them. Four people, ages 16, 17, 18, and 24, were taken to area hospitals. Police said the 18-year-old was in critical condition and did not have additional details about whether there were any other injuries. Three guns were also recovered from the scene.

No police officers were struck by gunfire.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or in Spanish at, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This is a developing story.