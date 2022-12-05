Police are investigating whether an incident in which a father and son were shot with a BB-gun Saturday on Staten Island may have been rooted in antisemitism.

The father, 32, and his son, 7, were both wearing yarmulkes standing outside the Island Kosher Grocery Store in Castleton Corners Sunday when a person in a passing car shot them with a BB-gun.

The suspect, who was driving a black Ford Mustang with no plates, has not been identified. The father was struck in the chest, while another pellet grazed his son's ear. The shooter quickly drove away.

New data from the Anti-Defamation League shows that New York is currently leading the nation in reported antisemitic incidents, with 416 incidents being documented in 2021, a 24% increase over 2020.

The organization also recorded 51 incidents of antisemitic assault in 2021, a 46% increase over 2019 and nearly three times as many incidents as were recorded in 2020, the data shows.

Of all the antisemitic incidents recorded across New York State in 2021, 63% took place in New York City. The NYPD also reported Monday that there’s been a 125% spike in antisemitic crimes this year from 20 in November 2021 to 45 in November 2022.

An online guide by the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes defines a hate crime as one “that is motivated in whole or substantial part by bias against certain personal characteristics” and can include physical assault, verbal threats, robberies and burglaries, and property damage such as graffiti.

This article has been updated with new crime statistics.