The crime rate is up in New York, and so are the number of arrests, according to the NYPD’s latest data.

Police officials said at a press conference on Wednesday that there were 335 arrests for murder and non-fatal shootings so far this year, compared to 257 in the same period last year. Overall, through March, the NYPD hit a 21-year high in the number of arrests officers made for major crimes.

In the transit system, arrests are up 64% year-over-year. There is also a dramatic increase in summons for minor “quality of life” offenses this year, including more than 17,000 for fare evasion, 1,400 for smoking, and 600 for obstruction of seats, like when someone is stretched out sleeping, police said.

“So are we giving greater attention, greater detail, to lower-level offenses? Yes we are. And we’re doing that to make people feel safe and improve safety in the transit system,” Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said.

Advocates for police reform said they believe such enforcement of small crimes, known as “broken windows policing," target poor and minority New Yorkers and lead to constitutional violations.

Rikers Island’s jail complex is slated to close in 2027, with small county-based jails opening in its place, but increased arrests complicate that plan because there are currently too many incarcerated people to fit at the planned facilities.